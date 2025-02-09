Gujar Khan residents urge for steps to avert frequent road accidents

Gujar khan - The residents of have urged the National Highway Authority to revise the location of U-turns and the redesign of pedestrian bridges to avert frequent road accidents in the city, as persons, including a school-going minor, lost their lives, and while two others were injured, in two separate road accidents on Friday.

city continues to witness frequent accidents at the junctions of the service roads with the dual carriageway at Guliana Mor, Barki Mor, Jandi Mor, and DSP office points, while the violation of one-way traffic flow is also violated by the bikers and rickshaw drivers while they try to go across the road.

There are two pedestrian bridges in the city that are least used by the pedestrians.

The residents have urged the chairman of NHA to order the conversion of these stair bridges into sloped pathways for bikers.

While talking to The Nation, Advocate Kaleem Ullah Bhatti said that there was a need to redesign existing U-turns, including shifting the location and converting the pedestrian steel overhead bridges with the biker bridges, to reduce the frequency of fatal accidents on the GT Road in the city areas.

A journalist in , Raja Arshad Mahmood, suggested the construction of underpasses at GT Road in to streamline the traffic flow and to reduce the surging number of road accidents.

While talking to The Nation, an official of the National Highway Authority, on the condition of anonymity, said that an initial survey has been conducted to redesign the N-5 Road from Dina to Rawat.