Sunday, February 09, 2025
Hamas frees three Israeli hostages in fifth Gaza exchange

February 09, 2025
Deir elBalah, Palestinian Territories  -  released three Israeli hostages on Saturday, the fifth group freed under a fragile Gaza ceasefire, with Israel condemning their “cruel” handover and worrying physical appearance. With Israel expected to release 183 prisoners in exchange, AFP journalists in the occupied West Bank saw a bus carrying freed Palestinians leave an Israeli jail and later arriving in the city of Ramallah.

The fifth exchange since the truce took effect last month comes as negotiations are set to begin on a more permanent end to the war. It came after President Donald Trump floated a proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and clear out its inhabitants, sparking global outrage. Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi, who were all seized by militants during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack that sparked the 15-month war, “crossed the border into Israeli territory”, the Israeli military said.

Jubilant crowds in Israel’s commercial hub Tel Aviv cheered as they watched live footage of the three hostages, flanked by masked gunmen, brought on stage in Deir el-Balah before being handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross. But the joy of their release was quickly overtaken by concern for their condition, with all three appearing thin and pale.

