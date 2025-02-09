Honda Atlas Cars hosts event

LAHORE - Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited recently hosted MEDIA EXCLUSIVE, a special event celebrating its long-lasting legacy and strong partnership with the media. Key stakeholders from both electronic and print media participated. This event aimed to strengthen media relationships and underscore Honda’s commitment to fostering meaningful collaborations with its media partners.

Muhammad Naeem, General Manager Sales & Marketing, thanked the media for its role in driving innovation and progress, while highlighting Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited legacy and commitment to shaping the future of mobility. He introduced the advanced e:HEV technology, focusing on its improved driving experience, fuel efficiency, and contribution to reducing carbon footprints. Reflecting on Honda’s achievements, he took pride in its industry-first milestones that have set the company apart as a leader in innovation, continually raising the bar with models that redefine safety, performance, and sustainability.

The event included an in-depth briefing on e:HEV technology, explaining its driving modes and distinctive features, showcasing Honda’s commitment to innovation-driven and customer-centric solutions for a sustainable tomorrow. The overwhelming media response highlighted the interest and excitement surrounding the technology.

The evening concluded with an engaging networking dinner, where Honda executives connected with media partners, fostering insightful discussions about the brand’s dedication to building a strong, customer-focused, and sustainable future for mobility.