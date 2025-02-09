Hospital supervisor caught red-handed in workplace harassment case

In a shocking case of workplace harassment, a hospital supervisor in Mandi Bahauddin has been caught exploiting vulnerable women seeking employment.

According to an investigative report, the suspect, identified as Nasrullah, misused his authority to sexually harass and exploit female employees by offering them jobs with a Rs30,000 salary in exchange for illicit favors. He also controlled attendance records, leave approvals, and administrative matters, making it difficult for victims to resist his demands.

Four female hospital employees came forward to share their ordeal. However, due to a lack of solid evidence, action was initially delayed. Eventually, a brave young woman agreed to expose Nasrullah.

As per the plan, she approached him for a job, during which he again placed immoral conditions and attempted to physically harass her. Before he could proceed, the investigative team led by Iqrar-ul-Hassan stormed into the hospital room, catching him red-handed.

Despite video evidence, Nasrullah shamelessly denied all allegations. However, following a victim’s complaint, local police arrested him on the spot, registered a criminal case, and placed him behind bars.