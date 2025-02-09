Hydrocarbon Production Declines

Pakistan has significant natural gas reserves, but they have been depleting over time. As of recent estimates, the country’s proven reserves stand at around 20 trillion cubic feet (TCF). However, these are shrinking due to rising consumption and limited exploration of new fields.

The decline in hydrocarbon production is largely due to forced reductions at the Nashpa field and the TAL block, triggered by decreased gas demand. Several major oil fields, including Nashpa, Makori East, Pasakhi, Maramzai, Mardenkhel, Rajian, and Dhok Sultan, reported lower production between July and December of FY25.

However, some fields, such as Mamikhel South, Sono, and Bettani, recorded growth during the same period. Gas production also declined at key fields, including Mari, Qadirpur, Sui, Sharf, Kandhkot, Nashpa, and Sutiari Deep. On a quarterly basis, gas output fell by 7% in the second quarter of the fiscal year.

Natural gas remains a crucial component of Pakistan’s energy mix, powering electricity generation, industries, and residential heating. The country relies on a combination of domestic production and imports, primarily liquefied natural gas (LNG), to meet its energy demands.

While Pakistan has been exploring ways to expand its gas reserves, political instability, economic constraints, and environmental concerns have slowed progress. The country must also focus on diversifying its energy sources to ensure long-term energy security.

MUHAMMAD ABDULLAH,

Islamabad.