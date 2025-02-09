Internal rifts reemerge in MQM-P as workers protest organizational changes

Internal rifts have resurfaced within Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan as party workers stormed the Bahadurabad head office on Saturday to protest recent changes in organizational posts.

The MQM central committee recently announced key structural decisions, granting Mustafa Kamal significant responsibilities across multiple departments. However, the new allocations have sparked controversy, leading to disputes among senior party leaders.

Dissatisfied leaders, accompanied by protesting workers, gathered at the Bahadurabad head office, resulting in a heated confrontation with committee members. Reports suggest that slogans were raised against MQM leadership, and a physical altercation ensued during the incident.

Amid rising tensions, sources indicate that Mustafa Kamal and Anees Qaim Khani have exited the official WhatsApp group of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and are currently absent from the central office.

MQM leader Farooq Sattar urged party members to resolve internal disputes through dialogue rather than public demonstrations. Meanwhile, the party’s spokesperson claimed that only a small group of workers had gathered at the office and attempted to incite violence through slogans.

In response, the MQM Central Committee has decided to take strict disciplinary action against those involved in the commotion. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter further.

Last year, MQM refuted claims about Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori’s removal, dismissing them as baseless speculation. Speaking to the media, MQM-P Chairman Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui confirmed that he had been with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif since early morning on Friday and that no such decision was discussed.

“PM Shehbaz has not mentioned anything about the governor’s removal. If the government had made such a decision, we would have been taken into confidence,” Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stated.

He further emphasized that MQM-P remains a key ally of the federal government and continues to hold representation in the cabinet.