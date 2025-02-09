Ismaili community remembers Prince Karim Aga Khan’s historic visit to Sujawal

SUJAWAL - The Ismaili community in Sujawal district is nostalgically reminiscing about Prince Karim Aga Khan’s historic and pivotal visit to Sujawal town on December 24, 1964. This momentous occasion facilitated a profound and enduring connection between Prince Karim Aga Khan and his devoted followers in the region. Nawaz Ali, nearing his 70th birthday, enthusiastically shared his exhilaration and fond memories about encountering Prince Karim Aga Khan during his inaugural visit to Sujawal in 1964. “We were all electrified to meet our revered spiritual leader, and eventually, the moment arrived when he graced the dock Banglow ground of Sujawal, where thousands of his ardent followers eagerly awaited,” Nawaz Ali poignantly recalled. He further elaborated that people from nearby villages, such as Tarr Khowaja, Tar Ali Pur, and Jati, embarked on ox carts, horses, and by foot to catch a glimpse of their beloved leader. Ghulam Ali Chagla, who is poised to witness the accession ceremony of the 50th Spiritual leader of the community, articulated that the visit of Prince Karim Aga Khan to Sujawal was a watershed moment in the history of Thatta district. It paved the way for numerous projects subsequently launched by him for the local communities, culminating in educational and social uplift of the local Ismaili community and inspiring other sister communities. Prince Karim Aga Khan traversed various parts of the country to engage with his followers residing in remote areas from 1958 to 1964. During this period, he visited Buhara, Mirpur Sakro, Tando Bago, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal, and Muhammad Abad villages of district Thatta and Badin. He addressed large gatherings of his followers, accentuating the importance of education, unity, agricultural development, and the formation of cooperative societies.