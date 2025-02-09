Jailed Imran Khan writes second letter to COAS

ISLAMABAD - Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on Saturday wrote a second ‘open letter’ to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in less than a week, showing concerns about his alleged maltreatment in prison.

In the letter posted on his X handle, former prime minister Khan said he was being subjected to maltreatment in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail under the supervision of an army colonel to increase pressure on him in violation of basic human rights.

“I have been kept in a death cell. I was kept in complete lock-up for 20 days where even sunlight did not reach me,” he said. PTI chief added that electricity in his cell was turned off for five days and he remained in complete darkness.

“My exercise equipment and TV were taken away and I was not even given access to newspapers,” he said, adding that apart from these 20 days, he was again kept in the lock-up for 40 hours.

My sons have been allowed to talk to me only three times in the last six months, in violation of the court order, he said. He alleged that his party workers were not being allowed to meet him despite court orders. “I have not been allowed to meet my wife despite clear orders of Islamabad High Court and she has been kept in a solitary confinement,” he said.

On February 3, Khan had written to the army chief, urging that the military needed to reevaluate its ongoing policy as there was “growing distance between the military and the masses” due to certain reasons.

However, mainstream media quoting security sources said the military had not received any such a letter. The PTI responded by stating that it was an open letter and there was no need to post it by mail.

Ex-premier Khan said he had written the previous letter with “good intentions” to reduce the growing gap between the army and the people, but the response from the other side was given with extreme “non-seriousness and irresponsibility.”

PTI founder claimed that he was seriously concerned about the consequences of this ever-increasing distance between the army and the public. As many 90 per cent of the people would support my previous letter’s six points if public opinion was taken on them, he said. He noted that it was shameful the way women leaders of PTI had been maltreated for the last three years.

“Our soldiers are sacrificing for Pakistan…but it is regretful that the army is getting a bad repute in the eyes of public due to policies of the establishment and its illegal steps,” he said.

The PTI chief underlined that the establishment of a government through rigging in elections, the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment for court packing, the introduction of PECA law to curb independent voices,, ongoing political instability leading to destruction of economy and victimisation of the country’s biggest political party by the state were the key factors that were widening the distance between the army and the masses.

Khan concluded by saying that it was essential for the stability and security of the country that the distance between the army and the people be reduced.

“There is only one way to reduce this growing gap, and that is for the army to return to its constitutional boundaries, separate itself from politics and fulfil its assigned responsibilities,” he said, adding that this task would have to be done by the army itself, otherwise this growing distance would become fault lines in the term of national security.