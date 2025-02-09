Jhelum police set up dedicated Anti-Human Trafficking Cell

Gujar khan - In response to the increasing number of ship and boat accidents involving illegal Pakistani immigrants attempting to reach European countries, the Jhelum police have set up a dedicated Anti-Human Trafficking Cell at the District Police Office (DPO) in Jhelum. This initiative aims to combat human traffickers operating in the area.

According to details, many young individuals from regions such as Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujar Khan are opting for the dangerous route of illegal migration, driven by aspirations of a better life in Europe. These individuals pay significant sums to human traffickers to facilitate their journey.

Jhelum’s District Police Officer, SSP Tariq Aziz Sindhu, explained that the new cell was established in response to the rising trend of illegal migration from the region. Its primary goal is to identify and apprehend traffickers who exploit young people by encouraging them to pursue illegal migration.

DPO Sindhu mentioned that, with the help of intelligence agencies, profiles of active traffickers have been compiled, and efforts are underway to track them down. So far, the cell has registered approximately five cases against human traffickers, and investigations into these fraudulent activities are ongoing.

He emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against traffickers under the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018 and the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018. Additionally, awareness campaigns are being conducted to educate young people about the dangers of falling victim to human smugglers, he added.