Justice Mazhar: 26th amendment stands unless repealed

Supreme Court Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar has stated that the 26th amendment remains part of the Constitution and can only be repealed through a parliamentary decision or a Supreme Court ruling.

In a 20-page note issued in the bench powers case, Justice Mazhar affirmed his agreement with the constitutional bench’s decision. He emphasized that only a constitutional bench has the authority to review the constitutionality of laws, while a regular bench cannot interpret constitutional matters.

He also supported the withdrawal of previous orders issued by a two-member bench and stressed that the amendment’s provisions are clear and transparent.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to this amendment. Yes, it has been challenged, and notices have been issued to the parties. A decision on whether to refer the case to a full court will be made on merit," Justice Mazhar noted.

He reiterated that unless the amendment is formally annulled, all legal matters must be handled within its framework. Furthermore, he clarified that only a minimum of a five-member constitutional bench has the authority to interpret constitutional provisions, not a regular bench.

Regarding a tax-related case, Justice Mazhar observed that all fundamental orders had been revoked, making subsequent proceedings ineffective. He also supported the constitutional bench’s decision to withdraw orders previously issued by Justice Mansoor and Justice Aqeel Abbasi.