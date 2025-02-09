Kashmir Day Pakistan Rangers Cup Basketball Tournament kicks off in Karachi

LAHORE - The Kashmir Day Pakistan Rangers Cup Girls & Boys Basketball Tournament was inaugurated in a colorful ceremony at the International Abdul Nasir Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The event was formally opened by Lt Col Amanullah Faiz, Commander of the 31 Wing Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sector of Pakistan Rangers. The ceremony was attended by Commissioner Karachi’s Director of Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan, DSO South Fareed Ali, business leader Asif Gulfam, Kashif Silat, MCB VP Muhammad Haider Khan, UBL’s Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, SOA’s Khalid Rahmani, and several other prominent sports figures. The tournament is being organized with the support of Engineering Solutions and Aram Bagh Market Alliance Association. On the first day, five girls’ matches took place. Dow Club defeated Aram Bagh Club (12-9), Bahria Club White outclassed Soul Club (9-5), Govt Degree College Lines Area overcame Usman Girls Club (8-6), Govt Girls College Lines Area edged past National Club (13-10) andKarachi Colts secured victory over Nishtar Club (7-5). Outstanding performances were delivered by Afghanan, Hoorain, Aniqah Khan, Sarah Ahmed, Taybah, Dua Batool, Anita, Ayesha, Fabiha Tariq, Manahil Khan, Laiba, Raheema Khan, Alisha Saleem, and Afza Ali. Technical officials and referees included Nusrat Afzal, Zaeema Khatoon, Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, Aamir Sharif, and Muhammad Usman. Meanwhile on the next day, South White outclassed Malir District with a 52-42 win in the first match. Haris Shahid led the charge with 18 points, followed by Muneeb-ur-Rehman with 15 and M Zaid Ashraf with 12. Despite a valiant effort from Malir District, Hadi Hassan’s 19 points, Naveed Iqbal’s 12, and M Ayaan’s 10 were not enough to turn the tide.

The second match saw South Green overpower District East with a 65-51 victory. Zain-ul-Abideen Channa delivered a stellar performance, scoring 20 points, while Daniyal Khan Marwat contributed 18, and Abdul Rafi added 12. On the losing side, Abdullah Khan fought hard with 21 points, supported by M Huzaifa and Haris Khan, who both chipped in 10 points each.