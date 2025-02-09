KHA organises exhibition matches on Kashmir Solidarity Day

KARACHI - Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) organized exhibition matches on Kashmir Solidarity Day to show unity and pay tribute to the Kashmiri people, while praying for their independence. The event featured a series of exciting matches, including a draw between Fatima Jinnah XI and Begum Rana Liaquat Ali, and a thrilling 1-0 win for Mushaal Hussain Malik’s team against Bilqees Edhi’s team. Additionally, matches were held in the under-9 category (boys) and between KHA Color and KHA White (boys). The event was attended by dignitaries including KHA Secretary Olympian Hanif Khan, Ehtisham Ali Warsi, Mehmood Ali Khan, Dr. SA Majd, Laiq Lashari, Salman Khan, Masood Khan, Zahid Shahab, Chaudhry Tanveer Arshad, Raja Abdul Majeed, Raja Anwar, Kamal Javed, Iqbal Senior Joint Secretary KHA, Nusrat Hussain, Arshad Siddiq, Gul Faraz Ahmed Khan, Chairman KHA, Batool Kazim, Secretary KHA Women Wing,Dr.Arif Hafeez,Sagheer Husain Athar Husain,Azlan Khan, Rizwan Khan, Kashmala Batool, Kanza Saleem, Faiz, and others. Players and officials observed a moment of solidarity with Kashmir and prayed for the freedom of Kashmiris. The event was a testament to KHA’s commitment to promoting hockey and supporting social causes. “We stand in solidarity with the Kashmiri people and pray for their independence,” said Hanif Khan, KHA Secretary and Olympian. “We believe that sports can bring people together and promote peace and harmony.”

The event was a huge success, with players, officials, and spectators coming together to show their support for the Kashmiri people.