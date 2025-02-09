KTH marks World Cancer Day

PESHAWAR - The Oncology Department at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar marked World Cancer Day with a special event highlighting the importance of patient-centered care. This year’s theme, “United by Unique,” emphasized by the World Health Organization (WHO), underscored the uniqueness of each cancer patient’s journey and the need for tailored treatment approaches.

Established in February 2022, the Oncology Department at KTH has made remarkable progress in three years. It has provided outpatient services to over 15,000 patients and admitted more than 2,000 for specialized care. Additionally, over 5,000 chemotherapy sessions have been administered free of cost, ensuring access to essential cancer treatments for financially struggling patients.

Speaking at the event, Dr Muhammad Tariq, Head of the Oncology Department, highlighted the department’s achievements. He noted that KTH Oncology is the only postgraduate training center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dedicated to preparing future oncologists and cancer specialists. It also serves as a major referral center for both hematological and solid organ malignancies.

Dr Tariq further stated that KTH Oncology has pioneered modern cancer treatments, including immunotherapy and targeted therapies. The department is actively engaged in research, with four ongoing clinical trials, and has gained international recognition, with Dr Tariq receiving four international travel grants for his contributions to oncology research. Since its inception, KTH Oncology has conducted 185 multidisciplinary tumor board meetings, the highest number in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to ensure comprehensive cancer care.

While celebrating these achievements, Dr Tariq urged the government to extend the Sehat Card program to the Oncology Department at KTH, stressing that the financial burden of cancer treatment is overwhelming for many patients. He emphasized that including oncology services in the Sehat Card program would be a significant step toward equitable healthcare access.