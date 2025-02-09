Sunday, February 09, 2025
Man arrested for displaying weapon on social media

February 09, 2025
LODHRAN  -  In a swift operation, Kahror Pacca police arrested a suspect for displaying a weapon on social media and creating panic among the public. The suspect was arrested near Pul Fareedabad following a tip-off. According to a police spokesperson, the suspect, Muhammad Siraj, not only showcased the weapon but also uploaded the video on social media. The police have recovered the pistol and registered a case. District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz emphasized that displaying weapons on social media was a criminal offense. He warned that legal action will be taken against anyone violating the law.

