Man killed for resisting robbery in Korangi

KARACHI - A man in Karachi was killed by robbers when he offered resistance to robbers in the Korangi area of the city on Friday.

A young man identified as Saadullah Malik, lost his life in a daring robbery attempt in Korangi’s Zaman Town, Karachi. According to police reports, three robbers attempted to snatch valuables from a group of youngsters sitting in the street.

Saadullah Malik, who was a laborer and had recently quit his factory job, chased after the robbers and managed to catch one of them. However, during the scuffle, one of the robbers fired a shot that hit the young man.

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers tried to flee after the incident, but local residents caught one of the robbers and handed him over to the police. A 30-bore pistol was recovered from the arrested robber. The police are currently searching for the other two accomplices. In a similar incident last month, a young man was gunned down when he offered resistance to robbers in Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Kamran Khan, five robbers entered a house with the intention of committing a crime. As the robbers attempted to flee, a youth who had come to offer Fajr prayers raised an alarm, catching their attention.

The SSP said that in retaliation, the robbers fired at the youth, resulting in fatal injuries. Following the incident, SSP Korangi Kamran Khan suspended the SHO of Zaman Town and the in-charge of the relevant police checkpoint. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.