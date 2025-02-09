Sunday, February 09, 2025
Mines secretary reviews progress on development projects

Staff Reporter
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Mines and Minerals Department Secretary Pervez Iqbal, chairing an important meeting here on Saturday, reviewed the ongoing developmental projects for the welfare of miners and their families. During the meeting, Mines Labour Welfare Commissioner Punjab Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing departmental projects. Deputy Commissioner Mines Abdul Rasheed and Deputy Director Works Engineer Tariq Hassan were present. The meeting approved the tender for the construction of a state-of-the-art building for the Mines Labour Welfare Girls High School in Dandot, Chakwal. The secretary instructed that filtration plants be installed immediately in all Mines Labour Welfare schools to provide students with clean and safe drinking water. Further instructions were issued for acquiring 10 kanals of land for the establishment of a five-bed hospital in District Attock. Secretary Pervez Iqbal also directed the acceleration of the land transfer process for the construction of a Labour Colony in Minara, Chakwal, with a requirement of 100 kanals of land.

Additionally, a feasibility study should be conducted with renowned firms for the establishment of a world-class trauma center in District Sargodha. The Mines Commissioner Punjab was also instructed to visit Rajanpur to assess the possibility of setting up a Girls High School and submit a report.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Pervez Iqbal emphasized that education and health are among the government’s top priorities. Every possible step is being taken for the better future of the miners’ children. He said that Punjab Mines and Minerals Department is committed to the welfare of the Mines Labour Community, and upon completion, these projects will provide miners and their families with modern educational, medical, and residential facilities.

Staff Reporter

