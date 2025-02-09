More than 20,000 citizens benefited from Police Khidmat Markaz Chiniot: DPO

CHINIOT - According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are underway for better public service delivery. Police services are being provided to the citizens with modern facilities at Police Khidmat Markaz Chiniot. Speaking in this regard here Saturday, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that the performance report of Police Khidmat Markaz for the month of January had been released. He said more than 20,000 citizens benefited from various police services from Police Khidmat Markaz Chiniot in the month of January. Giving details, he told that 4916 learner permits, 2169 learner permit renewals and 5933 driving licenses were issued through Police Khidmat Markaz in the month of January. 58 international driving licenses were issued in the month of January. Last month, he said the police issued 5681 police verifications and 539 character certificates. Apart from this, tenancy registration, vehicle and mobile verification, employee verification and other police services were provided, he added. The DPO said that all possible steps were being taken to improve public service delivery, promote public-friendly policing and provide police services in a better manner. The Police Khidmat Markaz Chiniot is providing 15 different facilities to the citizens under one roof. In the Police Khidmat Markaz, timely guidance and facilities are being provided to the citizens as per the modern requirements, he concluded.

DC Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visits Lalian, Chenab Nagar

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal on Saturday visited Lalian, Chenab Nagar. He visited different areas, markets and streets of both cities on foot and reviewed the cleanliness situation and the implementation of the encroachment operation. On this occasion, the DC directed the concerned authorities to conduct a strict operation against encroachments and get 100 percent cleanliness of all areas.

Cases were registered against the shopkeepers who were found involved in violations on the spot and orders were issued to seal the shops. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that to avoid civil action, the encroachments should be removed voluntarily. The government’s orders will be implemented at all costs, he said.