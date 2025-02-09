National Horse and Cattle Show returns to Lahore after three decades

The historic National Horse and Cattle Show kicks off today (Sunday) in Lahore, marking its grand return after nearly three decades. The event, known for celebrating Punjab’s rich cultural and agricultural heritage, will be inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Originally launched in 1964, the mega festival is set to feature a diverse lineup of traditional sports, cultural performances, and livestock exhibitions. A major highlight of this year’s show is the participation of seventy international teams, adding a global dimension to the celebrations.

The revival of the National Horse and Cattle Show underscores Punjab’s commitment to preserving its rural traditions while fostering economic opportunities in the livestock and agriculture sectors.