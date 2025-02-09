Sunday, February 09, 2025
Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to open by Dec

Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to open by Dec
Staff Reporter
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Lahore will be completed and opened to the public by December 2025, benefiting thousands of patients across Punjab. During his visit to the construction site on Saturday, the minister reviewed the ongoing progress in detail and received briefings from concerned officers and contractors. He expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and emphasized that the project is progressing rapidly to meet the completion deadline. He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare sector and ensuring state-of-the-art medical

Staff Reporter

