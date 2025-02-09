Pakistan Army major sets a unique example, adopts an infant girl from hospital in Noshera

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan Army major has set a unique example on Saturday when he adopted an infant girl from hospital in Noshera KP. A tragic incident occurred in Nowshera, where an infant girl was buried alive. However, the timely intervention of the Rescue 1122 team saved the baby, who was then transported to a local hospital. When Major Waqas, who was attending a course in Risalpur, learned about the incident, he immediately went to the hospital. After completing the legal procedures, Major Waqas adopted the baby girl through the civil court. Major Waqas’s this act has received tremendous praise on social media and local Pashto channels. Major Waqas’s act of humanity serves as an inspiring message not only for the local community but for the entire nation. Pakistan Army officers and soldiers are not only dedicated to defending the country but are also driven by a sense of public welfare and human compassion.