Pakistan desires to strengthen ties with UK: FM Aurangzeb

Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed the desire to work for more robust relations between Pakistan and United Kingdom.

He was talking to British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Hamish Falconer in Lisbon, Portugal.

Matters of mutual interest including investment opportunities in Pakistan in energy, minerals, and infrastructure sectors were discussed during the meeting.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said Pakistan and the United Kingdom have enjoyed close and cordial relations marked by mutual trust and engagement.

The role of people-to-people contacts through the Pakistani diaspora in fostering the bilateral relationship was also lauded in the meeting.