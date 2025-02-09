Sunday, February 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan desires to strengthen ties with UK: FM Aurangzeb

Pakistan desires to strengthen ties with UK: FM Aurangzeb
Web Desk
4:21 PM | February 09, 2025
National

Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed the desire to work for more robust relations between Pakistan and United Kingdom.

He was talking to British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Hamish Falconer in Lisbon, Portugal.

Matters of mutual interest including investment opportunities in Pakistan in energy, minerals, and infrastructure sectors were discussed during the meeting.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said Pakistan and the United Kingdom have enjoyed close and cordial relations marked by mutual trust and engagement.

The role of people-to-people contacts through the Pakistani diaspora in fostering the bilateral relationship was also lauded in the meeting.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1739080707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025