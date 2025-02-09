Sunday, February 09, 2025
Pakistan sends 23rd relief consignment to Palestine, Lebanon, Syria

Web Desk
3:00 PM | February 09, 2025
National

Pakistan has dispatched another relief consignment to support war-affected civilians in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, continuing its humanitarian efforts for the region.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the latest shipment, which departed from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, marks the 23rd batch of aid sent to the affected areas.

The 50-ton relief package for Palestine includes canned meat, powdered milk, blankets, clothes, tents, and warm bedding, aimed at assisting displaced families.

An NDMA spokesperson confirmed that Pakistan has so far sent 1,803 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria, reinforcing its commitment to supporting communities in crisis.

