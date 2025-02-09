Angkor Thom, located in Cambodia, was the capital city of the Khmer Empire during the 12th century. Dominated by the magnificent Bayon Temple, which features numerous serene smiling faces, Angkor Thom is a UNESCO World Heritage site that showcases the grandeur and architectural excellence of the Khmer civilisation. The city’s walls and gates are adorned with elaborate carvings depicting historical and mythical scenes. Exploring Angkor Thom, including its Terrace of the Elephants and Terrace of the Leper King, reveals the rich cultural and religious heritage of ancient Cambodia.