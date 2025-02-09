Sunday, February 09, 2025
PBBF conducts referee and coaching course

Staff Reporter
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) successfully organised a referee and coaching course, attended by key officials and basketball enthusiasts. Dr. Akhtar Sohail (CEO), Dr. Umar (Director Operations), Syed Zawar Hussain Shah (GM), Abdul Jawad (FBR Commissioner), Aasim Iqbal (PAS), Col. Asif Dar, and Col. Naseem Butt delivered insightful lectures during the session. More than 25 players and officials, including Imtiaz-ul-Hassan, Malik Rashid, Rana Shabbir Ahmed, Kashif Najeeb, Muhammad Akram, and Shah Wali Hassan, actively participated. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates and awards, followed by a vote of thanks from the chief guest.

Col Naseem Butt also announced that similar courses will be held in Islamabad, Sialkot, and Karachi to further enhance the skills and motivation of players and officials across the country.

