PM Shehbaz to participate in WGS in UAE
6:19 PM | February 09, 2025
 At the invitation of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 10-11 February to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

“The Summit will bring together a large number of Heads of State/Government, global policymakers, and leading private sector figures to discuss the future of governance, innovation and international cooperation,” the Foreign Office spokesperson, on Sunday, said in a press statement.

This marks Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s second visit to the UAE since assuming office in March 2024.

He would be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other key members of the cabinet, reflecting Pakistan's strong commitment to deepening its engagement with the UAE and other global partners, it was added.

During his visit, the prime minister will deliver a keynote address at the WGS, highlighting Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation and governance reforms.

He would also hold bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership as well as engage with Heads of State/Government from participating countries and leading CEOs of major multinational companies.

“Pakistan and the UAE share a deep-rooted brotherly relationship built on mutual trust, understanding and a longstanding mutually beneficial cooperation. The UAE remains one of Pakistan’s key economic and strategic partners, with strong collaboration across multiple sectors,” the spokesperson said.

Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, which is the second largest Pakistani expatriate community worldwide, continues to play a pivotal role in the development and success of both countries, serving as a bridge between the two nations.

“The prime minister’s visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening its ties with the UAE, fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership for mutual prosperity,” it was further added.

