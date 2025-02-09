Police arrest key gang member, seize 4 bikes

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Police’s Phulgran team on Saturday arrested a key member of a notorious gang involved in multiple motorcycle theft cases. A public relations officer told APP that the arrested suspect has been identified as Aamir Hayat. He was wanted in several motorcycle theft incidents and was allegedly part of a network operating in the area.

He said police recovered four stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees from the suspect’s possession. Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect’s accomplices and facilitators, said DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq.

He said DIG Jawad reiterated that strict action would continue against those depriving citizens of their valuable assets, ensuring the safety and security of the public.