Police Reform

Despite facing the toughest security challenges and making the highest sacrifices, KP police remain the lowest-paid in Pakistan, prompting IGP Zulfiqar Hameed to call for urgent pay and welfare reforms. He stressed the need for better resources, infrastructure, and weapons to counter growing militant threats. Additionally, he emphasised depoliticising the force and strengthening the Counter-Terrorism Department for more effective law enforcement.

This is a much-needed demand that highlights a long-overdue issue. The lack of uniformity in police pay structures has long been a point of contention, creating disparities in morale and efficiency. If the police force is to function effectively, then equipping it with the necessary resources should be a priority.

A well-trained, well-equipped, and fairly compensated police force is not just an administrative requirement—it is a necessity for maintaining law and order. The IGP’s stance underscores the fact that the police cannot be expected to perform optimally if they continue to be sidelined in terms of modernisation and standardisation. In a country where security challenges are multifaceted and ever-evolving, an outdated system will simply not do.

Moreover, Pakistan’s commitment to projects of strategic and economic importance, such as CPEC, makes the role of the police force even more crucial. Ensuring their protection and enabling them to perform their duties effectively is non-negotiable. Any oversight in this regard would not only compromise national security but also hinder economic progress.

It is imperative that policymakers move beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps to reform the police force. A streamlined command structure that promotes efficiency rather than bureaucratic red tape. If the government truly intends to prioritise security, then reforming and empowering the police force must take precedence.