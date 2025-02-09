President Zardari leaves for Lisbon to condole over death of Prince Karim Agha Khan

President Asif Ali Zardari left for Lisbon on Sunday to offer condolences on the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

During his visit, he will meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan to express his sympathies and also hold talks with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, according to a statement from the President House.

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, the 49th Imam of the Ismaili community and a renowned philanthropist, passed away in Lisbon on Tuesday at the age of 88. He was the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network.

Born in Switzerland, he inherited the Imamat in 1957 at the age of 20 and spent much of his later life in France. At the time of his passing, he was believed to be worth over £11 billion. A close friend of the late Queen Elizabeth II, he was granted the title of "His Highness" by her upon assuming leadership of the Ismaili Muslims.