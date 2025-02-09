Prince Aga Khan’s funeral held in Portugal

LISBON/ISLAMABAD - The funeral of IV, the 49th hereditary imam of the Shiite Ismaili community, and a notable supporter of Irish horse racing, was taken place in Lisbon on Saturday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Spain’s King Emeritus Juan Carlos were among the dignitaries who attended Saturday’s private ceremony for His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini at the Ismaili community centre.

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the mayor of Lisbon were also among the mourners.

The Ismaili religious community said Prince Karim will be laid to rest during a private burial ceremony in Aswan, Egypt, on Sunday.

His death was announced on Tuesday by the Development Network and the Ismaili religious community. The following day, Rahim Al-Hussaini, 53, was named V, the spiritual leader of the world’s millions of Ismaili community, in accordance with his father’s will. The is considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad and is treated as a head of state.

Prince Karim was given the title of His Highness by Queen Elizabeth II in July 1957, two weeks after his grandfather, the III, unexpectedly made him heir to the family’s 1,300-year dynasty as leader of the Ismaili sect. Over decades, the late evolved into a business magnate and a philanthropist, moving between the spiritual and the worldly with ease.

Involvement in Irish horse racing

The was a regular on the racetrack and continued the family tradition of breeding thoroughbreds.

He also ploughed a large amount of his inherited wealth into philanthropic projects.

The was a notable supporter of Irish racing and one of the driving forces behind the redevelopment of the Curragh.

The Trophy is a renowned event on the Irish showjumping calendar, which takes place during the Dublin Horse Show at the RDS every summer. The trophy was donated by the Aga Khan’s father, a regular visitor, in 1926.

Khan was the owner of Shergar, a Derby-winning racehorse who was stolen from his stud farm in Co Kildare in 1983 and never seen again.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb attended the funeral ceremony of late Prince Karim al-Hussaini IV.

According to press release issued by finance ministry here, during the meeting with Prince Rahim al-Hussaini V, the 50th Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, the Minister expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of late Prince Karim on behalf of the President, the Prime Minister and people of Pakistan.

The Minister lauded the services of late Prince Karim and the Development Network which has a focus on development of human capacity, generating economic growth, building resilient communities and honoring cultural heritage.

He said the sad demise of Prince Karim al-Hussain was a monumental loss not only for his family, friends and followers but also for the underprivileged and destitute people of the world.

He recalled late Prince Karim Agha Khan’s special attachment to Pakistan and its people.

The government of Pakistan declared 8th February, 2025 as the day of national mourning on the occasion of the funeral of Prince Karim , the press relase said adding Pakistani flag will remain on half-mast in the country and at Pakistan Missions abroad.