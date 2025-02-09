Prince Karim Aga Khan laid to rest in Egypt’s Aswan

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV was laid to rest on Sunday in a private ceremony in Aswan, Egypt.

His passing was announced on Tuesday by the Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili religious community. His son, 53-year-old Rahim Al-Hussaini, has been named Aga Khan V, succeeding him as the spiritual leader of millions of Ismaili Muslims, in accordance with his will.

A private funeral service was held on Saturday at the Ismaili community center in Lisbon, attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Spain’s King Emeritus Juan Carlos, and Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Aswan’s governor welcomed Prince Karim’s family upon their arrival in the southern Egyptian province. According to Maj. Gen. Ismail Kamal, his will revealed his wish to be buried in Aswan near his grandfather, Sultan Muhammad Shah, and grandmother, Om Habiba.

During the burial, Ismaili mourners marched as bells rang, carrying his body in a white shroud. The procession included a van and a yacht on the Nile River.

Aga Khan IV, who inherited leadership in 1957 at the age of 20, was granted the title of “His Highness” by Queen Elizabeth II. Over decades, he became both a business magnate and philanthropist, balancing spiritual leadership with efforts to bridge Muslim societies and the West.

The Aga Khan Development Network, which he founded, focuses on healthcare, housing, education, and rural development, operating in over 30 countries with an annual nonprofit budget of approximately $1 billion.