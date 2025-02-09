PSB sets record with 140 anti-doping tests, 13 athletes sanctioned

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), through its Anti-Doping Organization of Pakistan (ADOP), has conducted a record-breaking 140 doping control tests in 2024. This represents a significant surge from previous years, with 46 tests conducted during competitions and 94 out of competition. The intensified anti-doping drive led to the detection of multiple violations across various sports disciplines, with 13 athletes testing positive for anabolic steroids. The offenders, spanning weightlifting, bodybuilding, athletics (sprint, shot put, middle distance), and cycling, have been handed bans ranging from two to four years, while further sanctions are pending. The athletes sanctioned & bans issued include Furqan Ahmad (Weightlifting) 2-year ban, Jamil Akhtar (Weightlifting) 3-year ban, Kashif Shah (Bodybuilding) 4-year ban, Natalia Khan (Cycling) 3-year ban, Anis Khan (Athletics/Sprint) 3-year ban, Muhammad Yousaf (Weightlifting) 3-year ban, Ghulam Hussnain Shahid (Weightlifting) 4-year ban and Arsalan Rauf (Weightlifting) 3-year ban. The pending sanctions for the following athletes:Naveed Anjum (Athletics/Sprint), Malik Subhan Ali (Weightlifting), Mahnoor Dogar (Athletics/Shot Put), Rabeela Farooq (Athletics/Middle Distance), Hamad Ali (Weightlifting).

A PSB spokesperson reiterated the board’s zero-tolerance policy towards doping, stressing its commitment to clean and fair competition in accordance with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines. He further highlighted that beyond enforcement, PSB is actively engaged in athlete education programs, ensuring awareness about the risks, health hazards, and career-threatening consequences of doping.