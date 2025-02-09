PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces internal accountability system

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar has announced the initiation of an internal accountability system within the party following its first public gathering.

Addressing party members, Junaid Akbar stated that all efforts and contributions of PTI workers would now be closely monitored. He asserted that those who actively participate in party activities would be recognised, while those failing to contribute would be identified.

As part of this initiative, he has directed all district and tehsil presidents to compile and submit detailed reports on worker participation in the recent Swabi rally within three days. These reports will be shared with PTI founder Imran Khan and made public on social media to ensure transparency.

Junaid Akbar further emphasised that a strict system of reward and punishment will be enforced within the party. He made it clear that only committed and hardworking party workers would be acknowledged and rewarded for their dedication to PTI's cause.

The move is seen as a step towards strengthening discipline and accountability within PTI’s ranks, ensuring that party activities remain dynamic and effective in the province.