PTI leaders lash out at govt amid ‘powerless’ shows to mark ‘Black Day’

Gohar says PTI had won 2024 elections but our mandate was stolen in darkness of the night. If PTI decides to take revenge ruling coalition won’t be able to bear it: KP CM Gandapur. Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s daughter among several PTI workers arrested in Multan. Party claims many workers detained in Muzaffarabad.

SWABI/MULTAN - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday said that the PTI had won the general elections in the Punjab province last year but ‘our mandate was stolen in the darkness’ of the night during the vote counting.

The PTI chairman stated this while addressing the party’s power show in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Swabi after completion of one year of the ruling alliance. The party of ex-PM Imran Khan on Saturday observed ‘Black Day’ by staging protests and rallies in parts of the country against alleged rigging in the general election. A number of and workers were arrested in Multan, Muzaffarabad and other cities as the PTI held rallies nationwide on the first anniversary of last year’s controversial elections.

Multan Police Saturday arrested Mehrbano Qureshi, daughter of PTI stalwart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Zahid Bahar Qureshi, son-in-law of veteran politician Javed Hashmi and PTI ticketholder Duler Mahar.

All these three persons had taken out rallies in their constituencies to protest against rigging in the Feb 8, 2024 general elections when they were taken into custody. In Lahore, the party initially planned to hold a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan but had to change its plan after the authorities denied the permission.

Addressing the Swabi Jalsa, Barrister Gohar said that the country’s economic stability is interlinked with political stability. The PTI chairman said that there is the need for the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law. “There will be political stability if the judiciary is independent, he added.”

Talking about failed talks between the PTI and the ruling coalition, he said that the former ruling party entered the negotiation process in light of the direction of the incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan. “Imran Khan directed to initiate talks for the sake of the country,” he said.

vowed to continue their struggle against the ‘stolen mandate’ and till the release of party founder Imran Khan from jail.

The gathering was addressed by Barrister Gohar, KP CM Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, president of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Salman Akram Raja, central secretary general of PTI, Asad Qaiser, former Speaker of National Assembly, Junaid Akbar, provincial president of PTI, Sheikh Waqas, central information secretary and various other leaders.

The PTI having two-third majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was in the position to form government in centre and Punjab but our mandate was stolen, the PTI chief remarked. He said that they wanted a true political stability, economic prosperity, a genuine democratic system, a free judiciary and people getting their rights, but a fake order was imposed on the people. He said that the talks held with government did not produce positive result.

Ali Amin Gandapur said, “I send a message to the Chief of Army Staff that there is terrorism in this country. There is also terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. You cannot defeat terrorism without the support of the people. You should stop supporting the thieves.” He further said that they strive for supremacy of law in Pakistan. “We will continue our struggle and fight whoever comes our way. No one eradicate an ideology. And Imran Khan is an ideology,” he added.

The cannot forget their martyrs on whom bullets are fired, blood is the revenge of blood, he said, adding that remember, “when we move against you, by God you will not tolerate it.”

Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that a year ago, the government that stole the mandate of the people should be overthrown and Pakistan belongs to brave Punjabi, Pathans, Balochis, Saraikis and Sindhi people. He said that due to wrong policies of the government, Pakistan is in hot waters. This government has not survived because we have entered the field and are waging jihad against it, he said.

“Pathans are not terrorists,” he said, adding that they had rendered tremendous sacrifices for his country in different periods. Asad Qaiser, said that where will they go in such situations, the only option was to go to the people’s court and today they were standing in front of the people and educating them about the wrong policies and wrong priorities of the government.

Also, Ali Amin Gandapur warned that if his party decided to take revenge then the ruling coalition “won’t be able to bear it “. He said that Pakistan would suffer if hatred increased. Addressing the rally, CM Gandapur said his party wanted the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

PTI KP chapter President Junaid Akbar revealed that the incarcerated PTI founder will soon give another call for protest. He said the PTI workers, through the massive public gathering, conveyed a message that they were not tired of protests. Talking about the PTI’s next protest, he said: “We will take to streets with preparations to face bullets.” He, however, clarified that they did not want confrontation with institutions.