PTI plans series of protests to undermine Champions Trophy: Kh Asif

SIALKOT/LAHORE - Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the government will not allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to disrupt the state again by repeating incidents like May 9 or November 26.

He expressed these views during a press conference at his residence in Sialkot Cantt on Saturday.

He said that the PTI has once again announced a series of protests. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is spending immense resources, wealth and wealth on the PTI rally to be held tomorrow, Sunday. Millions of rupees are being spent on this rally, while government employees are being forced to participate in this rally. Government missionaries and government employees are working day and night for the success of the rally,” he added.

The minister said that he had earlier pointed out that whenever there was an opportunity to improve Pakistan’s image at the international level, to increase Pakistani respect and honor, or when a respectable event comes up for Pakistan like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, PTI comes out to protest. “During the SCO conference, the PTI also attacked Islamabad, which is a clear proof of its riotous politics,” he said.

“The Champions Trophy is going to be held in Pakistan, but the PTI has planned a protest program on February, 18 or 19, the day the Champions Trophy is to start, which is beyond understanding. Why are there no such rallies and processions in other provinces? The PTI has always held violent demonstrations and rallies, which no one can ever allow,” he maintained. He said that no one will have any objection to peaceful gatherings. The administration can also make appropriate arrangements for this, but if someone comes to Islamabad, goes to Punjab or goes to any other province with the intention of holding such a gathering that is an attack on the state, a conspiracy to create a new May 9, a conspiracy to create a November 26, then this cannot be allowed, he added.

The minister said that political parties should adopt political behavior and not attack the state like violent groups. “This behavior of PTI is not acceptable for the state of Pakistan in any way. These people are inciting the atmosphere of terrorism, which is not the right thing to do. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that 99 percent of their demands have been fulfilled, then why are they protesting, they should celebrate.

There is a commotion in the PTI. There was a lot of noise that Trump would come and the PTI founder would come out of jail, but nothing like that happened. One of the delegations from America said that the PTI is spending three to four million dollars a month in America. Soon, there will be fights among them over this money because all this money was looted in Pakistan and these people have fled and are involved in anti-Pakistan activities,” he added.

He said that regarding the PTI talks, he had already said that they were not serious about the talks and the same thing happened and all the talks produced no result. The PTI has tried to disrupt international meetings before it. They are also starting rallies and gatherings on the occasion of a global event, the Champions Trophy.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif were also deprived of power, but none of them attacked the state, but the PTI is repeatedly attacking the country and the nation and it should change its behavior as a political party, he observed.

In response to a question, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said, “We want good relations with the international community, but there will never be any compromise with anyone on the issue of Pakistan’s integrity and Pakistan’s honour and dignity will be given priority at all costs.”

In response to another question, he said that those who attacked the country’s institutions on May 9 were found guilty of treason and were also charged with treason. He said that those who had attacked the nation’s institutions on May 9 were convicted of betraying their country and cases were also filed against them. The federal minister said that they were trying to eliminate terrorists and the war would continue until terrorism is eradicated from its root and our youths are making sacrifices in the war. He said that the language of the PTI is neither political nor are these people political. “Their leader is a mentally ill person who puts his hand in the pocket of every person sitting next to him,” he claimed.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Ullah Tarar on Saturday said that the global financial institutions are recognising Pakistan’s economic recovery, indicating that the country is moving toward stability and growth.

While speaking to reporters Tarar highlighted the government’s commitment to development initiatives in his constituency, asserting that all promises made to the public are being fulfilled. He emphasised that party workers across the country are actively engaged in public service, marking today as a “Day of Development and Progress.”

Tarar reiterated that inflation in Pakistan has decreased, and international economic institutions have acknowledged the nation’s improving financial position. He credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for steering Pakistan away from default, while also recognizing the critical role played by the Chief of Army Staff in stabilizing the economy. The minister also linked Pakistan’s economic recovery to the sacrifices of martyrs, stating that their contributions have helped bring stability to the nation. In a strong rebuke to political opponents, he remarked that those who criticize national institutions have themselves been exposed in the £190 million corruption scandal.