Public’s strong trust in PML-N policies evident, says Rana

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that the public has placed clear trust in the policies of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Addressing a public gathering at Gulshan-e-Ravi here on Saturday, he said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has regained its lost position on the global stage. Rana Mashhood said that critics who once claimed the PML-N had no future have now disappeared from the political landscape. He noted that the party’s resilience and the public’s continued support have proven such predictions wrong, reaffirming PML-N’s strong presence in national politics. He said that inflation had dropped from 40 percent to 4 percent, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is representing Muslims worldwide. He added that leaders from 41 countries visited Pakistan and assured their support for Pakistan’s decisions. He recalled that when PML-N formed the government in 2008, they established good governance in Punjab through relentless efforts. Despite challenges, PML-N tackled the situation and worked to eradicate poverty. He criticized the government that came to power in 2018, alleging that it followed Modi’s agenda and attacked state institutions. He recalled that when PML-N was fighting against terrorists, the opposition at that time staged protests. He also mentioned the tragic APS attack in 2014, accusing the then-government of fostering terrorism. He blamed them for bringing terrorism back to Pakistan and derailing the country by disqualifying Nawaz Sharif through false cases.

He condemned the political victimization of leaders like Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, and Khawaja Saad Rafique, stating that had the 2018 elections not been rigged, Pakistan would not have faced the current challenges.

Rana Mashhood declared February 8 as a day of rebuilding and progress, crediting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for saving Pakistan from bankruptcy. He said, “February 8 marks a day of progress and development.” He praised the sacrifices of the Pakistani people in paying taxes, which, according to him, have led to increased global investment in Pakistan. He claimed that inflation has dropped significantly and the economy is now stabilizing, leading to business growth. He asserted that the people of Pakistan have restored the mandate stolen in 2018 by supporting Shehbaz Sharif on February 8. He also lauded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for launching new development projects daily. He warned that Pakistan’s enemies have no place in the country anymore, commending the sacrifices of the armed forces. He declared that the armed forces plays a more significant role in ensuring security than political parties and vowed that anyone who questions the armed forces will be held accountable.