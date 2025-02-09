Punjab CM leading vision for improving environmental sustainability: Senior Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is leading the province’s vision for combating climate change and advancing environmental sustainability. Addressing a panel discussion on Climate Change and Sustainable Cities: Legislative Action for Clean Air and Resilient Urban Living at the CPA regional conference held at the Punjab Assembly on Saturday, she urged collective efforts to protect human lives and ensure a sustainable future. The senior minister expressed gratitude to all national and international delegates for their participation and congratulated the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly for organizing the conference. She stated that Punjab is a densely populated province, and to protect it from pollution, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif initiated work on the environmental legal framework, carbon credit, Green Punjab Program, climate change resilience, modern green technology, and green mechanisms soon after assuming office. The government’s efforts marks a paradigm shift in environmental policy, and following successful implementations in two districts, comprehensive solid waste management planning is now being extended to all districts. Environmental policymaking was a challenge, but under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, a climate change resilience policy was formulated within a year. Investments were made in green technology, and traditional petrol transport is being converted to eco-friendly alternatives. The Air Quality Index (AQI) crisis in Punjab is being addressed through a structured three-month plan, including policy formulation, legislation, monitoring, and surveillance, followed by execution, she said and added that for the first time., a multi-sectoral approach has been adopted, ensuring inter-departmental collaboration. All brick kilns have been integrated into a central control room and equipped with drone cameras and QR codes, successfully transitioning to zigzag technology. Additionally, she informed that small industries are receiving Rs. 2 billion in financial assistance for installing emission control systems. To tackle plastic pollution, the government has implemented a zero-tolerance policy and banned plastic bags below 75 microns following an extensive three-month awareness campaign, she added. Local farmers are being provided with super seeders at a 60 percent subsidy to discourage the burning of crop residues. Lahore Division is being transitioned to electric transport under the Punjab Green Clean Program, she expressed.

The number of hospital admissions has decreased by 11 percent, with 90,000 fewer patients being reported. To address cross-border environmental concerns, Pakistan has officially reached out to India for climate diplomacy, she said.

To ensure public participation, collection and waste management centers have been established at union council levels. Green infrastructure and scholarship programs are being integrated into the curriculum to develop future environmental experts. The e-mapping of industries and brick kilns has been completed, and monitoring is being carried out via the Eco-Watch app.

The Environmental Protection Department (EPA) has been digitized, incorporating modern technological advancements. By December, 30 air quality monitors had been installed, with another 30 set to be completed next month, bringing Punjab closer to its 100 AQI monitor target.

For smog prevention, CM Maryam Nawaz initiated legal reforms, a multi-sectoral action plan, department upgrades, afforestation projects, and a climate resilience policy. The Punjab government mobilized all departments to enforce the smog-season action plan.

Electric charging stations are being set up at metro bus stations, while three-wheelers and two-wheelers are being retrofitted with eco-friendly technology. Battery stations are being established, and subsidized loans are being offered for green technology adoption.

A mass awareness campaign is being run across print, electronic, and social media to educate the public about environmental initiatives. The plastic ban was a challenging decision, but following an intensive awareness drive, strict enforcement was initiated, and continuous monitoring is in place. Departmental stores, shops, and markets are being regularly inspected for compliance.

A modern solid waste management system has been introduced in Mehmood Booti, and all environmental frameworks are being aligned with legal standards. Under Plant for Pakistan, housing societies must obtain a Green NOC before tree-cutting, and 40 percent green space has been made mandatory.