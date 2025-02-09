Sunday, February 09, 2025
Punjab governor visits families of martyred soldiers in Fateh Jang

Web Desk
1:37 PM | February 09, 2025
National

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the residences of martyred Pakistan Army Havaldar Saeed Iqbal and Sepoy Basit Ali to offer condolences to their families.

Expressing heartfelt sympathy, the governor assured the families that they would not be left alone. He praised the bravery and sacrifices of the fallen soldiers, stating that those who lay down their lives for the nation are a source of pride.

"Our country remains secure because of the dedication and sacrifices of our soldiers and martyrs," he said.

The governor further assured the families that the government would provide full support and ensure they receive all necessary assistance.

