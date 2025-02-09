Sunday, February 09, 2025
Rabid dog attack leaves 15 injured in SW

Shahzada wazir
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN  -  In a horrifying incident in Azam Warsak Shaheen Panga, South Waziristan, a rabid dog attacked nearly 15 individuals, including 11 children, and injured several animals within two hours. The dog remains at large, sparking fear among local residents.  

The injured children were rushed to District Hospital Wana, where initial first aid and rabies vaccines were administered. However, due to a severe shortage of vaccines, eight children with more serious wounds were referred to Dera Ismail Khan for further treatment. Those with head injuries were transported to Mufti Mehmood Hospital in DI Khan.  

Locals voiced frustration over the lack of essential medical supplies, criticizing authorities for failing to ensure the availability of rabies vaccines in the region. Political leaders have called on the government to address the shortage and equip hospitals with necessary emergency resources.

Swabi rally a ‘referendum’ against govt: Dr. Saif

