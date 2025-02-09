Recklessly driven dumper kills three more in Karachi

The incident sparks outrage among locals, who set dumper on fire in protest whereas driver of dumper fled the scene after accident.

KARACHI - A dumper truck ran over pedestrians on Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi to Korangi Crossing road, leaving three people dead on the spot. As per details, the incident sparked outrage among the locals, who set the dumper on fire in protest whereas the driver of the dumper fled the scene after the accident. Karachi witnessed a significant rise in traffic accidents, with 99 major incidents reported in the first 37 days of 2025, resulting in 39 fatalities.

Six traffic accidents occurred in Karachi in 24 hours alone, claiming nine lives and injuring nine others. Most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers. According to traffic police, in January and first six days of February 2025, 32 accidents involved heavy traffic. Three dumper accidents resulted in five fatalities, while 10 trailer accidents claimed 12 lives. Thirteen truck accidents resulted in 13 fatalities, the traffic police added.

Other accidents included five water tanker incidents, which claimed eight lives, and one oil tanker accident, which resulted in one fatality.

Accidents occurred on various roads, including the Super Highway (10 incidents), Northern Bypass (4 incidents), National Highway (6 incidents), and Bin Qasim Port area (7 incidents). In response to the rising number of accidents, the traffic police have taken action, issuing 34,655 challans and arresting 490 drivers. Additionally, 532 vehicle fitness certificates were canceled.

A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the causes of the accidents and suggest measures to improve road safety. The committee will review the fitness certificates of oil tanker dumpers and water tankers as well as and licenses of those driving the vehicles.

Meanwhile, A motorcyclist lost his life in a tragic accident near Safoora Chowk Chowrangi in Karachi on early Saturday morning, after being crashed into by a speedy car driver.

According to rescue teams in Edhi service said that an over-speeding car driver hit a motorcyclist in Chowrangi and killed him on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue sources added that Edhi Ambulance Service and Rescue 1122, immediately rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the accident.

“We received a call and our team reached the spot within minutes,” said a spokesperson for Edhi Ambulance Service. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the car driver, who fled the scene after the accident.