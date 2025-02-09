Registration opens for second phase of Punjab Dhee Rani Program

Following the successful completion of the first phase of the Punjab Dhee Rani Program, registration for the second phase, which includes 1,500 mass weddings, has officially begun.

Eligible applicants can submit their forms via the online portal (cmp.punjab.gov.pk), in person, or at the Deputy Director Social Welfare office in their respective districts. To assist participants, a dedicated helpline (1312) has been set up for guidance.

Under the initiative, the Punjab Government will provide a wedding meal for the bride, groom, and their close relatives. Additionally, each newlywed couple will receive Rs 100,000 as salaami via ATM card, along with a gift package consisting of essential furniture and clothing.

Speaking about the program, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized that it is the government’s responsibility to address the concerns of deserving and underprivileged segments of society.