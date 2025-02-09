Rehan’s unbeaten ton powers Lahore Silvers to win in LRCA U15 Tournament

LAHORE - Rehan Waqar’s brilliant unbeaten 113-run knock guided Lahore Silvers to a commanding 146-run victory over Lahore Maroons in the ongoing LRCA U15 One Day Cricket Tournament on Friday. The star batter’s heroics at Aligarh Ground earned him the man of the match award. Lahore Silvers, batting first, scored 309/5 in 45 overs with Rehan Waqar smashing unbeaten 113 and Abu Sufyan 51. For Maroon, Hasnain Ejaz grabbed 4/68. In reply, Maroons could score 163/3 in 45 overs. M Hasnain Ali Amir made unbeaten 60 and M Bilal unbeaten 49.In the second match, Lahore Purples defeated Lahore Yellows by six wickets at Ittefaq LRCA Ground. Arman Ali’s match-winning 77 not out and M Muzzamil’s three-wicket haul saw them jointly named man of the match.