Robber killed in police encounter

Peshawar - A police encounter took place in Haripur on Saturday, resulting in the death of one robber, while another managed to escape.

According to the police, the encounter occurred in the village of Ali Khan, where members of a robbery gang were fleeing after committing a crime when they came face-to-face with the police.

During the exchange of gunfire, one robber was shot dead, while the other managed to flee the area. The identity of the deceased robber has not yet been determined, and police have launched raids at various locations to apprehend the escaped suspect.