Sunday, February 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Robber killed in police encounter

NEWS WIRE
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  A police encounter took place in Haripur on Saturday, resulting in the death of one robber, while another managed to escape.

According to the police, the encounter occurred in the village of Ali Khan, where members of a robbery gang were fleeing after committing a crime when they came face-to-face with the police.

During the exchange of gunfire, one robber was shot dead, while the other managed to flee the area. The identity of the deceased robber has not yet been determined, and police have launched raids at various locations to apprehend the escaped suspect.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1739080707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025