Sunday, February 09, 2025
Rs135m to be spent on improving health infrastructure in Hazro: Khanzada

Muhammad Sabrin
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -  The provincial government would execute a mega multi-million healthcare development program under which a sum of Rs 135 million would be spent on provision of quality healthcare facilities and services to masses at their doorsteps. This was revealed by Member District Monitoring Committee and former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada while briefing media persons about the health development plan in Hazro town of Attock on Saturday. “The revamp plan would significantly enhance the quality of healthcare services, providing our citizens with access to better medical facilities, equipment, and expertise,” he added. He was of the view that this multi million development plan is a testament to the government’s dedication to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens, regardless of their geographical location. “The government will ensure the common man’s access to basic health facilities,” he added.

Mines secretary reviews progress on development projects

Muhammad Sabrin

