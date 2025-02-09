Political and economic institutions are ultimately shaped by society’s choices. People elect politicians who introduce reforms and work toward societal progress. These leaders are expected to encourage the public to make informed decisions that drive growth in all sectors. However, the Sanghar tragedy has left us deeply saddened.

This incident reflects the cruelty and corruption of certain politicians. A ruthless political figure, intoxicated by power, killed three innocent farmers. His brutality did not stop there—he opened fire on more than 25 others, leaving them seriously injured. When the victims attempted to retaliate, the Sindh police remained passive, unwilling to arrest the killer. The victims’ families are helpless, and the Sindh government refuses to take decisive action against him. The authorities protect such individuals because they serve the government’s interests and act as its puppets.

Now, it is up to the people to decide whether they will continue obeying this corrupt system and begging for justice while wandering with the bodies of their loved ones, or whether they will stand up for a better future.

The government must understand its responsibility—to deliver justice and ensure people live as dignified citizens. Otherwise, if left abandoned in despair, the oppressed may be forced into desperate and dangerous actions.

MUHAMMAD ZAMAN CHANDIO,

Khairpur Mirs.