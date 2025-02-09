SCCI wants joint initiatives to cope with climate change issues

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fazal Moqeem Khan has said that January of the current year was exceptionally hot, which is a major indication of the rising impacts of climate change. He urged joint initiatives and plantations to cope with the growing challenges of global warming.

“Otherwise, the situation could become uncontrollable if the weather continues to get hotter in the coming years. As a result, electricity consumption will increase, while the country is already facing an energy crisis that has adversely affected businesses, industries, and various segments of society,” he warned.

Fazal Moqeem said, in a statement here on Saturday, that the business of warm clothes was impacted due to the hot weather in January this year. He also mentioned that climate change has severely damaged various crops, orchards, and other sectors.

He reminded that for the past several years, January has been very cold, but this year it remained comparatively hot, which is both challenging and alarming. This issue can only be addressed by ensuring maximum plantation to reduce the growing impacts of climate change, he added. He also expressed serious concern over the increasing deforestation, which has become a major cause of the climate change issue.

In the current circumstances, the SCCI chief said that the country is facing an energy shortfall, and electricity consumption will rise with the increasing temperature. The gap between the demand and supply of electricity will further affect businesses, industries, the general public, and various sectors.

Moqeem urged the government, relevant authorities, and people from different walks of life to play their part in overcoming the growing climate change issue by planting more trees and avoiding deforestation. He emphasized that this would not only help keep the environment clean but also tackle the increasing impacts of global warming hazards in the coming years.

The SCCI chief called for pragmatic steps toward carbon market financing, special incentives for electric vehicles, and the conversion of urban transport/vehicles from petrol and diesel to promote the green energy sector.

He also urged the district administration to launch a tree plantation campaign as a mass-contact drive and take priority-based steps for the preservation of the national ecosystem while focusing on a paperless economy in the current scenario.