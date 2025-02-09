Sunday, February 09, 2025
Science exhibition held

February 09, 2025
LAHORE, Feb 08  -  A science exhibition was held at the Happy Home School, Mangianwala village, on Saturday. The science exhibition was held under the auspices of ‘Dastras’ (Reach) Foundation and aimed at providing better skills to children and women from the backward areas. Handicrafts made by girl students of vocational training college were also put in display at the exhibition Brigadier Humayun, S M Babur, Gen (Retd) Shahzad Sikander, Dr. Arfa Iqbal. , Shaiza Shahid and Faiza Haider attended the ceremony.

