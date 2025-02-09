Startups take center stage at Investor Connect Event

ISLAMABAD - The Investor Connect Event (ICE25) showcased Pakistan’s dynamic startup landscape, drawing industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to explore emerging business opportunities. Hosted by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, the event featured over 50 startups presenting cutting-edge solutions, underlining the country’s growing potential in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. A key highlight of ICE25 was the Investor Pitches, where five high-potential startups presented their groundbreaking ideas before a panel of distinguished investors and venture capitalists. These pitches sparked discussions on market scalability, investment feasibility, and industry relevance, offering promising startups a launchpad for securing funding and strategic partnerships. World Bank’s Country Director for Pakistan, Najy Benhassine, emphasized the need for a collaborative approach to foster a robust startup ecosystem. “Innovation and economic growth thrive when key stakeholders — government, academia, and the private sector — work in synergy,” he said. “Sustainable progress depends not only on strengthening existing industries but also on nurturing new enterprises that introduce transformative ideas to the market.” The startup exhibition served as a pivotal platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their ventures, interact with potential investors, and gain industry insights. The chief guest, Dr. Sohail Naqvi stressed the importance of risk-taking and applied research in driving innovation, while HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed reiterated HEC’s commitment to fostering a startup-friendly environment within academia. A keynote address by RapidSilicon CEO Dr. Naveed Ahmed Sherwani provided valuable insights into Pakistan’s startup ecosystem, benchmarking it against global standards.

Panel discussions explored the role of incubators and the significance of deep-tech investments, further enriching the discourse.

The Investor Connect: One-on-One Office Hours facilitated direct networking between startups and investors, fostering meaningful business connections.

The event concluded with a cultural Gala Dinner, offering international guests a glimpse into Pakistan’s artistic heritage.

ICE25 reinforced Pakistan’s position as a growing startup hub, providing entrepreneurs with the exposure and investment opportunities needed to scale their ventures.

The event set the stage for future collaborations, strengthening the country’s entrepreneurial landscape.