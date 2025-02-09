Sunday, February 09, 2025
Suspected jihadist attack kills at least 10 in Mali

February 09, 2025
DAKAR  -  A suspected jihadist attack on a convoy escorted by the army and Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has killed 10 people in northern Mali, officials said on Saturday. Friday’s attack took place between the northern cities of Gao and Ansongo, they said.  “The jihadists ambushed a civilian convoy escorted by Malian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries.  At least 10 people have been killed and that’s a very provisional toll,” a local official told AFP, requesting anonymity. “There are civilians and soldiers among the dead.” On Saturday, a medical source said many of the dead and wounded had been transferred to Gao, the main city in northern Mali. A source from a transport trade union said: “According to a transporter who managed to escape, jihadists ambushed the convoy’s escort and opened fire on everyone at random to cause the largest number of victims.” Another local official told AFP: “The Malian soldiers and Wagner (mercenaries) were in around 10 vehicles protecting a convoy of 22 minibuses with civilian passengers, six large buses and eight lorries.” “At least five lorries were destroyed by Islamic State (IS) jihadists.”

