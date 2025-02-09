Swabi rally a ‘referendum’ against govt: Dr. Saif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has termed the Swabi rally as a public referendum against the current government.

In a statement, Dr. Saif claimed that the massive public turnout at the rally confirmed the theft of the people's mandate. He asserted that the nation had sent a clear message that Pakistan belongs to PTI founder Imran Khan.

He also accused authorities of launching a crackdown on PTI workers in Punjab over the past week, stating that despite these efforts, the government had failed to suppress the movement.

"The people are standing shoulder to shoulder with Imran Khan in the struggle for real freedom. With public support, this illegitimate government will be removed," Dr. Saif declared.

The Swabi rally is being seen as a significant political development, reflecting the party's continued mobilization efforts amid ongoing political tensions in the country.