Teachers awarded for exceptional performances

STAFF REPORT
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH  - The teachers of government schools of Jam Sahib and adjoining areas were given best performance awards, the award ceremony organized by social worker and journalist Nazir Sindhi Dahri. The chief guest of the ceremony was Masood Ahmed Sahito, District Education Officer (Primary) Shaheed Benazirabad and attended by, among others, prominent political and social figures of various organizations including Haji Abdul Sattar Dahri, Maula Bux Dahri, Town Officer Jam Saheb, Mohammed Saleh, social activist Dildar Ali Shah, Ustad Imam Bux Zardari, Head Master Higher Secondary School Ustad Sajjan Siyal, Khamiso Wistro besides other teachers and journalists. On the occasion the teachers who exhibited appreciative performance in their respective fields during the year 2024 were awarded Best Performance shields.

The award recipients included Manzoor Mangi of  Mohammed Umer Mastoi Government Primary School,  Muntazir Abbas Wistro of Government Primary School Habib Shah, Abdul Qadir Arain of Government Primary School Mohammed Mansha, Mohammed Jan Bugti of GPS Ghulam Rasool Brohi, Ali Gohar Chandio of GPS Mohammed Hasan Chandio. They were presented traditional Sindhi ajraks and profusely garlanded in recognition of their educational services.

Addressing the ceremony Social Worker and journalist Nazir Sindhi Dahri spoke about the condition of schools in Jam Saheb and adjoining areas and as a result difficulties and problems faced by kids seeking education in scorching heat. He said despite lacking basic facilities in schools, the teachers are performing their duties with utmost sincerity. He said during visit to these schools and interaction with children, the hard work of teachers was clearly visible and keeping this in view this even was organized.

The DEO (Primary) Shaheed Benazirabad, Masood Ahmed Sahito acknowledged with delight that young journalists were highlighting the lacking basic facilities in schools but also were in the forefront in giving due recognition to teachers for their best performance.

He said that as a result of feedback received from press reports furniture has been provided to many of the schools  while higher authorities have been approached for construction of new buildings of schools in dilapidated condition.

